Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Decreases By 22.8%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000.

Shares of SRET opened at $9.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.34. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $10.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%.

