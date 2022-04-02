Short Interest in NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) Drops By 19.9%

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,600 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the February 28th total of 143,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NLS Pharmaceutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th.
NLS Pharmaceutics stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $4.17.
NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
