Short Interest in NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) Drops By 19.9%

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,600 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the February 28th total of 143,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NLS Pharmaceutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th.

Get NLS Pharmaceutics alerts:

NLS Pharmaceutics stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $4.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLSP. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics by 152.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics by 3,145.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 60,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.