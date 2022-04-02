Short Interest in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Drops By 24.8%

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the February 28th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Heidi S. Gansert acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,312.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 156,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 30,471 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Plumas Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $530,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Plumas Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLBC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.20. The company had a trading volume of 19,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,107. The company has a market capitalization of $222.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. Plumas Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.33 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.67.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 36.99%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

