Short Interest in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Expands By 23.5%

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 858,600 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 695,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 466,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

RADA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,019,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

RADA stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.12. The company had a trading volume of 361,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,881. RADA Electronic Industries has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $16.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $700.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.84.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $31.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 21.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

