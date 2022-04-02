Short Interest in Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Grows By 30.6%

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,000 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the February 28th total of 110,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square Enix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SQNXF opened at $46.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.46. Square Enix has a 12-month low of $44.69 and a 12-month high of $63.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.31.

Square Enix ( OTCMKTS:SQNXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $954.22 million for the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 13.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square Enix will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

