Short Interest in Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Grows By 30.6%

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,000 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the February 28th total of 110,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square Enix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th.
Shares of OTCMKTS SQNXF opened at $46.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.46. Square Enix has a 12-month low of $44.69 and a 12-month high of $63.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.31.
Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.
