Short Interest in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Drops By 27.1%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the February 28th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SBLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 45.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 70.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 25,240 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 132,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 694,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after buying an additional 287,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBLK traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,720,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,082. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 47.67%. The business had revenue of $499.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.12%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

