Short Interest in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Drops By 21.8%

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,350,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 11,950,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 871,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Sun Life Financial stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.82. 496,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,957. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.82. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $48.85 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.5191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 45.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 18.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 70.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 35.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

