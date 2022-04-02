Short Interest in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Expands By 23.0%

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the February 28th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Tidewater stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,208. Tidewater has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $22.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $917.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.33. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 34.76%. The company had revenue of $105.18 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 138.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 101,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 63.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tidewater in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

