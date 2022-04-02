Short Interest in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expands By 23.7%

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 640,900 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the February 28th total of 518,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have issued reports on TOWN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of TOWN opened at $29.99 on Friday. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.44.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $160.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank acquired a new stake in TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,737,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in TowneBank by 193.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 70,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TowneBank by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,834,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,736,000 after buying an additional 207,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

