Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.69

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.69 and last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SGHT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sight Sciences from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sight Sciences from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sight Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 20.51, a quick ratio of 20.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology, for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.