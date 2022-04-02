Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) versus Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Head to Head Comparison

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sight Sciences and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sight Sciences $48.96 million 11.14 -$62.96 million N/A N/A Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $44.39 billion 0.46 $2.15 billion $0.97 9.46

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Sight Sciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.2% of Sight Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sight Sciences and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sight Sciences N/A N/A N/A Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 4.85% 6.73% 2.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sight Sciences and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sight Sciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0 5 6 0 2.55

Sight Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 183.60%. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus price target of $44.35, indicating a potential upside of 383.13%. Given Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA is more favorable than Sight Sciences.

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA beats Sight Sciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sight Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sight Sciences, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, engages the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology, for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists. It offers products through sales representatives and distributors to hospitals, medical centers, and eyecare professionals in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services. The Fresenius Kabi segment specializes in intravenous drugs, clinical nutrition, infusion therapy, medical devices, and transfusion technology. The Fresenius Helios focuses on the private hospital operations. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and services for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The Corporate and Other segment includes the holding activities. The company was founded by Eduard Fresenius in October 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

