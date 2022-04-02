Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Down to $13.75

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.75, but opened at $13.08. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $13.18, with a volume of 21 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGML. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05.
About Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML)
Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
