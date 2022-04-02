Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Down to $13.75

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.75, but opened at $13.08. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $13.18, with a volume of 21 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGML. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGML. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth about $42,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $6,714,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $3,114,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $781,000. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

