Signaturefd LLC Acquires 849 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 102.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,591 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 186,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 19,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $382,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.61.

In related news, insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $242,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $666,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKR opened at $36.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of -101.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average of $27.29. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.99%.

Baker Hughes Profile (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.