Signaturefd LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 447.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VAW. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,032,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000.

VAW opened at $196.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.50 and its 200 day moving average is $186.92. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $171.56 and a 12-month high of $201.03.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

