Signaturefd LLC Has $65,000 Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $610,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349,325 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,029,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 75.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,226,836 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $131,726,000 after purchasing an additional 526,426 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 14,603.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,815 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $56,027,000 after acquiring an additional 518,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,182.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 519,055 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,731,000 after acquiring an additional 496,314 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTXS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

Shares of CTXS opened at $101.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $144.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.03.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.43. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

