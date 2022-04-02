Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,946,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,842,000 after purchasing an additional 242,764 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,801,000 after acquiring an additional 457,793 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 8.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,267,000 after acquiring an additional 138,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 10.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,647,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,461,000 after acquiring an additional 152,846 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKG stock opened at $155.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $158.46.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 45.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

