Signaturefd LLC Takes Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter worth $6,029,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 37.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 15,536 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 4.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,791,000 after buying an additional 22,352 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 4.0% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 414,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 408.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGRY. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $55.42 on Friday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.63 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.05.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 14,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $735,209.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $53,236.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,228 shares of company stock valued at $4,072,792 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

