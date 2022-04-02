Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 8,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SGFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Signify Health in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Signify Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group upgraded Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Get Signify Health alerts:

In other Signify Health news, EVP Laurel Douty acquired 10,000 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Signify Health by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,010,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,338 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signify Health by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,577,000 after buying an additional 601,657 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signify Health by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,969,000 after buying an additional 601,657 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Signify Health by 1.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,294,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,995,000 after buying an additional 35,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signify Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,092,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,759,000 after buying an additional 31,915 shares during the last quarter.

SGFY stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 168.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66. Signify Health has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.26 million. Signify Health had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.55%. Signify Health’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Signify Health will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Signify Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.