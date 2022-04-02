Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Downgraded to Hold at Jonestrading

Jonestrading downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SBTX. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Silverback Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of SBTX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,657,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,910. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $7.04. Silverback Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $45.50. The firm has a market cap of $112.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBTX. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $12,721,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 10,461.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 953,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after acquiring an additional 944,661 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,431,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,291,000 after acquiring an additional 786,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 4,729.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 625,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,730,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

