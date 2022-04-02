Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Lowered to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SBTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Silverback Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silverback Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.50.

SBTX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.21. 1,657,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,910. The company has a market cap of $112.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.04. Silverback Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $45.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBTX. Nextech Invest AG purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $12,721,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,773,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 341,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 351,626 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 10,461.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 953,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,518,000 after acquiring an additional 944,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 4,729.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 625,477 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

