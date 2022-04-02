SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverCrest Metals Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SILV. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of SILV stock opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 18.00 and a quick ratio of 6.76.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 3.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 5.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 71,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 40.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

