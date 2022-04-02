Simmons Bank Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Simmons Bank raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,303 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $540.94.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $373.47. 4,644,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,204,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.82 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

