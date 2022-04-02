Simmons Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,673. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Argus upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $3.72 on Friday, hitting $181.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,508. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $214.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.14 and a 200-day moving average of $191.27.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

About Nasdaq (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.