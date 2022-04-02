Simmons Bank Has $1.23 Million Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 474,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 355,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.49. 23,745,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,016,051. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.76. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $40.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.