Simmons Bank Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after buying an additional 867,051 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $112.82. 2,302,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,041,102. The firm has a market cap of $86.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $112.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.36.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.92%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.58.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

