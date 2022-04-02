Simmons Bank Has $3.08 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,193 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 13.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 11.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V stock traded up $4.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,559,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,402,263. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.06 and a 200 day moving average of $216.31.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

