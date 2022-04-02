Simmons Bank Sells 26,992 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Simmons Bank reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,992 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

In related news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $41.69. 12,210,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,638,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.82. The firm has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $46.27.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

About Schlumberger (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.