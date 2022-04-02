Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “

Separately, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

SBGI opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.48. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.28. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $35.69.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Sinclair Broadcast Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,155,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,826,000 after buying an additional 297,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,906,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,254,000 after buying an additional 482,706 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,506,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,405,000 after purchasing an additional 114,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,240,000 after purchasing an additional 260,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group (Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

