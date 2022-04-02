SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $153,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $590,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 863.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057,976 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 25.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 384,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 77,941 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 7.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 255,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 18,257 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 3.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 223,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 19.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 537,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 87,949 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SITC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,289,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.61.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.12%.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

