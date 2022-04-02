SITE Centers (NYSEARCA:SITC) Trading Down 0.7%

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSEARCA:SITC – Get Rating) shares were down 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.62 and last traded at $16.71. Approximately 2,643,451 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,868,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85.
About SITE Centers (NYSEARCA:SITC)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SITE Centers (SITC)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.