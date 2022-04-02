Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Short Interest Update

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,900 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the February 28th total of 562,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NYSE:TSLX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.64. 251,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.13. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 76.02% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 59.42%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 74,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 27,641 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,021,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,901,000 after acquiring an additional 55,682 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 38,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 47,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,369,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,025,000 after acquiring an additional 23,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

