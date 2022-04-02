SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE SKM traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.09. 363,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,113. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $50.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.91.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd ( NYSE:SKM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

