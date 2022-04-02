Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Gap Up to $3.19

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.19, but opened at $3.27. Skillz shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 104,678 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SKLZ shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.36.

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer acquired 101,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $248,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,089,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253,320 shares during the period. Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 21,632,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,943,000 after acquiring an additional 366,338 shares during the period. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,091,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,378,000 after acquiring an additional 287,596 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832,795 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,255,000 after acquiring an additional 471,365 shares during the period. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

