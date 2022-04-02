Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) & trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Head to Head Review

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) and trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.4% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of trivago shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Skillz shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Skillz has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, trivago has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skillz and trivago’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillz $384.09 million 3.17 -$181.38 million ($0.45) -6.60 trivago $427.68 million 1.98 $12.66 million $0.04 59.00

trivago has higher revenue and earnings than Skillz. Skillz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than trivago, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Skillz and trivago’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillz -47.22% -37.99% -28.26% trivago 2.89% 1.55% 1.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Skillz and trivago, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillz 0 4 4 0 2.50 trivago 0 5 1 0 2.17

Skillz currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 186.20%. trivago has a consensus target price of $3.03, indicating a potential upside of 28.18%. Given Skillz’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Skillz is more favorable than trivago.

Skillz Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

trivago Company Profile (Get Rating)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages. As of December 31, 2021, its hotel search platform offered access to approximately 5.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia Lodging Partner Services Sarl.

