SkyWater Technology (SKYT) & Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) is one of 163 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare SkyWater Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SkyWater Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWater Technology -31.13% -72.76% -15.51% SkyWater Technology Competitors -23.52% 3.33% 2.64%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SkyWater Technology and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWater Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75 SkyWater Technology Competitors 2287 9097 16705 697 2.55

SkyWater Technology presently has a consensus target price of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 73.81%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 27.19%. Given SkyWater Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.0% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SkyWater Technology and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWater Technology $162.85 million -$50.70 million -4.59 SkyWater Technology Competitors $3.68 billion $746.69 million -2.43

SkyWater Technology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SkyWater Technology. SkyWater Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SkyWater Technology rivals beat SkyWater Technology on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About SkyWater Technology (Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc. manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

