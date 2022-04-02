SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) PT Set at €43.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92Get Rating) received a €43.00 ($47.25) price objective from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.10% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of ETR S92 opened at €39.88 ($43.82) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €33.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.42. SMA Solar Technology has a 52-week low of €25.10 ($27.58) and a 52-week high of €55.55 ($61.04). The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

