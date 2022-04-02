Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

SNN has been the topic of several other reports. Redburn Partners raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($18.02) to GBX 1,442 ($18.89) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.00.

SNN opened at $32.29 on Thursday. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average is $34.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 86.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,434.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 100.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

