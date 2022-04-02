Smiths Group’s (SMIN) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,750 ($22.92) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.89) price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.89) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,675 ($21.94) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.65) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smiths Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,770.83 ($23.20).

LON SMIN traded down GBX 18 ($0.24) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,434.50 ($18.79). The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46. Smiths Group has a one year low of GBX 1,323 ($17.33) and a one year high of GBX 1,669.50 ($21.87). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,501.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,491.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.30 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

In other news, insider George Buckley purchased 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($20.71) per share, with a total value of £12,505.71 ($16,381.60).

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

