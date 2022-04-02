Smoothy (SMTY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $438,349.00

Smoothy (SMTY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $218,259.18 and $438,349.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Smoothy has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for $0.0429 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00050040 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,510.44 or 0.07500094 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,807.41 or 1.00004564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00047187 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

