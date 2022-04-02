SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $339.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $297.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $322.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.26. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $389.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.16, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.97.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,214 shares of company stock valued at $14,431,566. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

