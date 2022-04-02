Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $0.21 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 482.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 67.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 365,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 147,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $222,000. 36.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

