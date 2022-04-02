Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $0.21 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
About Soleno Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).
