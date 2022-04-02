SOMESING Tops One Day Trading Volume of $88.92 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $167.17 million and $88.92 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded 33.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SOMESING coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0633 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00049512 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.54 or 0.07538041 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,098.02 or 1.00096394 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00046314 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,641,077,754 coins. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

