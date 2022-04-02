Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of SONY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.92. 577,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,419. Sony Group has a fifty-two week low of $91.75 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.65 and a 200-day moving average of $113.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter worth $3,080,204,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter worth $320,959,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $268,675,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $209,262,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $187,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

