Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

SBSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

SBSI stock opened at $41.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.28. Southside Bancshares has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $45.36.

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.76 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $78,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth $1,194,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 13.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5.2% during the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 255,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares (Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.