Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 177.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

LUV opened at $45.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $64.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.91.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.