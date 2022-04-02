Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SWN. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.85.

Shares of SWN stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.35. 29,306,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,611,264. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.10. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 341,599 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 85,141 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,041,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,009,000 after buying an additional 247,780 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,495,184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,444,000 after buying an additional 2,448,048 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 40,930 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 16,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 1,963.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 525,471 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

