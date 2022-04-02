SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Shares Purchased by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,007,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,531,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,310,000 after acquiring an additional 702,303 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 259.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,421 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,657,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,711,000 after acquiring an additional 450,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,326,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,968,000 after acquiring an additional 449,059 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XRT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.35. 4,778,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,069,452. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.45. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.98 and a fifty-two week high of $104.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

