Spectrecoin Hits Market Cap of $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.32 or 0.00211113 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001043 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00032500 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00025529 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.63 or 0.00417862 BTC.

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

