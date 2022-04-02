Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ (SPPI) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a sell rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.42.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ SPPI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. 1,127,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,812,704. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $232.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.93.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,382.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 155,507 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 397,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 124,000 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 690,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 328,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.