Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.140-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.50 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.82 million.Spire Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440-$-0.410 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPIR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 580,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,310. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55. Spire Global has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $19.50.

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Spire Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Spire Global by 13,117.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Spire Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Spire Global by 428.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 30,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers access to datasets and insights about Earth enabling organizations to make decisions. The company collects data relating to aviation, weather, maritime, and earth intelligence and gives to commercial and government organizations.

